Fox And Friends Says Good Bye To 'Hard-Working' Donald: 'He Watched All The Shows'

Poor Ainsley Earhardt. It's her next-to-last morning speaking to an audience of one.

"They'll criticize President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker. He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he's working -- he got to work immediately." said the Fox and Friends co-host on Tuesday.

Watching "every show" equals working hard.

I can’t wait to tell my boss that watching TV all day and rage-tweeting is considered working. I’m sure she will agree. Right? — lizr15 (@lizr151) January 19, 2021

People are also recalling this clip:

Barack Obama: "[Trump] hasn't shown any interest in doing the work"



Ainsley Earhardt: "People who work in the White House would argue against that. They would say he does work. He works 24/7. He held nine rallies in the past eight days." pic.twitter.com/kQoCexlswc — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 22, 2020

Ainsley we can't wait to see how you cover Biden's first hundred days, where he doesn't quote Fox and Friends ONCE. How many of Biden's private golf clubs will he visit? And time on the inaugural size or how his press secretary is dressed for television?

Donald Trump reportedly screamed at Sean Spicer for wearing the wrong suit: https://t.co/C4tq6DtF2z pic.twitter.com/u7bzHBWqqU — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) March 30, 2017

We will never forget, Ainsley. Never.