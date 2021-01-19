Fox And Friends Says Good Bye To 'Hard-Working' Donald: 'He Watched All The Shows'

Poor Ainsley Earhardt. It's her next-to-last morning speaking to an audience of one.
"They'll criticize President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker. He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he's working -- he got to work immediately." said the Fox and Friends co-host on Tuesday.
Watching "every show" equals working hard.
People are also recalling this clip:
Ainsley we can't wait to see how you cover Biden's first hundred days, where he doesn't quote Fox and Friends ONCE. How many of Biden's private golf clubs will he visit? And time on the inaugural size or how his press secretary is dressed for television?
We will never forget, Ainsley. Never.