Fox Biz Reporter Shoots Down Fox News' Amazon Outrage Of The Day

On Varney & Co. Thursday, Fox Business reporter Susan Li refuted Republicans' attacks on Amazon for not offering to help Trump with the COVID19 vaccine.

All day long Fox News and other right wing media outlets have attacked Amazon for they sent a letter to the Biden administration discussing how they could help distribute COVID vaccines, but they never offered Trump the same help.

"Amazon never offered that kind of help to President Trump and it seems to me if I may offer an opinion, seems to me Amazon is trying to curry favor with the new administration," host Stuart Varney whined.

"To be fair, Amazon did hold talks with the US government officials during the Trump era when it comes to COVID response. Did they necessarily write this type of letter? Sources at Operation Warp Speed said no, they did not," Fox Business reporter Susan Li corrected.

"However, notice in the letter that Amazon is also asking for its workers to get in front of the line for COVID vaccine in exchange for its help," she pointed out.

"So it has to give to get, Now President Biden is set to compel companies like Amazon and others in helping with the COVID fight so maybe they are getting ahead of this and we do know the Defense Production Act will likely be invoked by President Biden so I would say there's a give give here."

At that point Varney gave up trashing Amazon and moved on to another topic.

Conservatives are in massive victimhood mode with the inauguration of Joe Biden so they are trying to claim Amazon refused to help the Trump administration, in essence to make Trump look bad. You know, like the "deep state," which is nonsense.

Right wing media fails to remember that since Trump became the Republican nominee for president in 2015, he repeatedly threatened Jeff Bezos because he owns the Washington Post.

To Fox News, any grievance they can manufacture for their viewers is a good one.

During Thursday's press briefing, Steve Doocy's son tried to get White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki involved in their faux outrage of the day, but she refused to take the bait.