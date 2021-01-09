Illinois Rep Tries To Make Nice After Saying 'Hitler Was Right On One Thing' To MAGA Rioters

Aww, what happened, Rep. Miller? Suddenly quoting Hitler in your speech in DC doesn't seem like it was the best idea?

That's right, Mary Miller, elected to Congress by MAGAts in Southern Illinois, has issued a statement in the wake of furious backlash, after saying that "Hitler was right on one thing — that whoever has our youth has the future."

Yeah, it didn't go over well. Commence the backtrack.

“Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

Listen, lady, no one twisted your words. They were prepared in advance for a rally you knew about. They can be interpreted in one of two ways, and both ways are vile. Here was her full quote:

Each generation has the responsibility to teach the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts of our children. It’s the battle. Hitler was right on one thing that whoever has the youth has the future. Our children are being propagandized.

Either you're saying:

1. The left is propagandizing your children, and, like Hitler warned, you cannot let that happen.

The logical conclusion to this is that you are in favor of using Hitler-like tactics (which, ironically, heavily relied upon propaganda, not to mention turning children against their parents, and brutalizing them physically and emotionally, you stupid cow) to save your children from the dark influence of us liberals,

OR

2. The left is using Hitler-like tactics (like the ones described above,) including propagandizing your children, to exert undue influence on their thinking.

The logical conclusion to THAT, is somehow WE LIBERALS are the ones taking children from their parents, and turning them into automatons loyal only to one leader, rather than loyal to the good of the people in their community, and using physical and emotional brutality to accomplish this. We all know that this has been much more the purview of the GOP.

Let's get real. Rep. Mary Miller's Republican party is the one carrying Confederate flags and flags with swastikas on them. It's Donald Trump's party swearing allegiance to one man, rather than the Constitution. It was his seditionists that attacked Capitol Hill wearing shirts that said "Camp Auschwitz" on them. She's no ally of the Jews, so don't give me that "pro-Israel" bullsh*t.

No one twisted her words. She's just backtracking because she got flayed.

In Judaism, we are permitted to turn down an apology. It's permissible to not consider someone atoned until they've had the opportunity to commit the same offense again, but refrained from doing so. In Judaism, forgiveness after an apology is something that is to be earned, not automatically granted by virtue of the person simply having apologized.

How did Hitler feel about Jewish children, Rep. Miller?

In Judaism, we're allowed to demand receipts. After Wednesday, Mary Miller? I'll need receipts.