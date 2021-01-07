Joe Scarborough Slams Capitol Hill Police: 'You Opened The F*cking Doors For Them!'

Joe Scarborough let fly with an F-bomb in another one of his epic rants, this one going on for 7 or 8 minutes, as Morning Joe played a montage of yesterday's carnage at the Capitol.

Source: Mediaite

In an epic and impassioned rant, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said that President Donald Trump should be immediately jailed for his role in the attack on the Capitol, and just destroyed the Capitol Police for their response.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough very casually called for Trump’s imprisonment, saying “I’ve got no questions for Donald Trump, he’s an insurrectionist, there are no questions, he should be arrested today, he should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America.”

...

Scarborough went on to ask “Or was it okay because they were white?” and that “If these insurrectionists were black, they would have been shot in the face. And my God, if these insurrections had been were Muslim, they would have been sniped from the tops of buildings.”

“So I want to know from the Capitol Hill police, what is it, just white people? Or is it Donald Trump supporters?” he asked, his voice rising to a scream. “Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the capitol? Why are you known as badasses around the capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you hold open the fucking doors for them? You open the doors for them? And let them breach the people’s house! What is wrong with you?”