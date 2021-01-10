Politics
Roy Blunt: 'The President Touched The Hot Stove On Wednesday And Is Unlikely To Touch It Again'

During an interview with CBS host Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) likened a riot incited by President Donald Trump to touching a "hot stove."
"Is the president a danger to the country?" Brennan asked Blunt.

"Well, I think the president and his actions on that day and leading up to this topic were clearly reckless," Blunt replied. "This was a tragic day for the country and the president had some involvement in that."

"Are Republican leaders going to hold him accountable in any way for it?" Brennan pressed.

"The president should be very careful over the next ten days," Blunt said. "Now my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again."

"And if that's the case -- every day we get closer to the last day of his presidency," he continued. "We should be thinking more about the first day of the next presidency."

"You don't believe he has committed an impeachable offense?" Brennan wondered.

"That's not really the question," Blunt insisted.

"Well, that's my question," the CBS host quipped.

"Well, I'm giving you my answer," Blunt griped. "This is more of a longterm punishment of the president then trying to remove him from office. That's when the politics take over and protecting the government is left behind."

