Politics
Senate Republicans Try To Hold Lady Justice Hostage

Republicans are trying to hold Justice hostage, saying that Democrats have to choose between approval of Biden's cabinet picks or holding Trump accountable.
Newsweek is reporting that Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Dumb Senator, laid down an ultimatum down to the Democrats, saying that they had to chose between impeaching Trump or having Biden's cabinet approved:

Biden's cabinet picks need to be confirmed by the Senate. Trump is due to stand trial before the body following his impeachment by the House of Representatives in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot.

"Democrats can't have it both ways: an unconstitutional impeachment trial & Senate confirmation of the Biden admin's national security team," Johnson tweeted on Thursday.

"They need to choose between being vindictive or staffing the administration to keep the nation safe. What will it be: revenge or security?

Chuckles Grassley echoed the same idle threat:

But Senator Chuck Schumer easily outmaneuvered them both by simply stating that they will approve Biden's cabinet first and then, starting February 8, they will proceed with Trump's impeachment.

Schumer is much nicer than I would have been. I would simply have asked them which one they wanted to proceed with first: Trump's impeachment or their expulsion hearings under the 14th Amendment.

