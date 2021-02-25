Conservative Heads Explode Over Mr. Potato Head Brand Name Change

In case you were busy paying attention to important news, Hasbro announced today that it is giving the toy a new brand name: “Potato Head.” There will also be a new Potato Head playset to allow kids to “create their own type of families, including two moms or two dads,” AP reported.

Mind you, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will live on, but as part of the new brand:

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

But conservatives’ hair caught on fire anyway:

Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive.



He’s now just going to be called Potato Head.



When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the “Come On, Man” catchphrase?



For inclusivity’s sake, it should be “Come On, Person!” — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 25, 2021

It’s time for Republican states to secede. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 25, 2021

Woke-o Haram strikes again. How soon will Toy Story have to be re-edited to get rid of Mrs Potato Head? https://t.co/LiHZwTOXrC — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 25, 2021

Seen a lot of shit in my time but never thought I’d live to see a grown adult demand they add a dick to Mr Potato Head pic.twitter.com/XtxGzVyXZr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 25, 2021

Fortunately, liberals had some good comebacks:

Oh no! I had just written a 3,000 word Substack post about how castrated Mr. Potato Head shows that America will soon be forced to convert to gay fundamentalist Islam! Two hours of my life wasted! https://t.co/QeJ3Q1LQFV — Jerry Brown's SPACE LASER (@bwreed) February 25, 2021

the thing with the potato head (other than it being idiotic) is that this is their beloved free market working. the market has said the existing potato head is at a saturation point and hasbro wants to move units, so theyre attempting to widen their customer base. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 25, 2021

The most important thing to know about Mr. Potato head is that conservative policies are profoundly unpopular and therefore they’d rather talk about potato penises than the Dreamers or health care or climate change or Covid relief or the minimum wage or student debt. — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) February 25, 2021

I’m very thankful that we’ve returned to “culture war over the genders of Potato Head toys” levels of stupid.



Nature is healing.



Thank you internet. 🙏🏻 — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 25, 2021

I think conservatives are broken pic.twitter.com/frC4XfWWCk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 25, 2021

And best of all: