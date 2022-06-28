Boebert: 'The Church Is Supposed To Direct The Government'

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job for praying on the 50-yard line after games, in yet another controversial ruling from the conservative-leaning SCOTUS. Well, now Representative Lauren Boebert has given us another reason to tax the church.

I'm not sure if Boebert is referring to the recent court ruling or if she's just saying random words again here, but she told a Sunday crowd of people at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, "I'm tired of this separation of church and state junk."

"The reason we had so many overreaching regulations in our nation is because the church complied," she said. "The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not meant to direct the church. That is not how our founding fathers intended it."

"And I'm tired of this separation of church and state junk that's not in the Constitution. It was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like what they say it does," she continued.

Boebert seems to be referring to Thomas Jefferson's letter to the Danbury Baptists in 1802, in which he called for the separation of church and state.

"I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declares that their legislature should make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, thus building a wall of separation between Church and State," the letter reads in part.

I realize that Boebert, who got her GED just months before being seated in Congress, thinks she's smarter than the founding fathers. She's simply playing to the evangelicals, and it's nauseating. Can we have fewer religious nutjobs in Congress, pretty please?

She could always move to Iran. She didn't say which church should direct the government, after all.

Allahu Akbar, Lauren!

