SCOTUS Further Erodes Church-State Separation In Public Schools

Early Monday, the Supreme Court sided with high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job for praying on the fifty-yard line after games.
Credit: Getty Images: WIn MacNamee
By John AmatoJune 27, 2022

Early Monday, the Supreme Court sided with high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job for praying on the fifty-yard line after games.

In a 6-3 ruling, (what else is new?) Gorsuch said the coach is allowed to pray after a game.

Joseph Kennedy’s prayers are protected by the Constitution’s guarantees of free speech and free religious exercise and that the school district’s actions were not warranted under a concern of violating the separation of church and state.

Justice Sotomayor wrote the dissent.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor complained that the Supreme Court “has consistently recognized that school officials leading prayer is constitutionally impermissible.” Monday’s ruling, she observed, “charts a different path, yet again paying almost exclusive attention to the Free Exercise Clause’s protection for individual religious exercise while giving short shrift to the Establishment Clause’s prohibition on state establishment of religion.

Pretty soon, teachers will be allowed in public schools to stop classes and kneel down to pray in mid class.

The court has turned into right-wing Twitter trolls.

Discussion

