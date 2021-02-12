Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Dr. Jill Biden Unveils Valentine's Day Display On White House North Lawn

Chatting with reporters, the First Couple recounts previous White House Valentine's Day memories, and their love for the nation, and FLOTUS explains why she wanted to offer a little joy to Americans right now.
By Aliza Worthington
20 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

C-SPAN reporters caught a glimpse of the First Couple taking a casual stroll with their doggos on the North Lawn of the White House this morning, checking out the decorations Dr. Jill Biden had placed there for Valentine's Day. It was so...normal.

Holding coffee cups, chatting with reporters, Pres. Biden told them that Valentine's Day is Dr. Biden's favorite holiday, and a reporter asked him what his gift was for Valentine's Day for his wife. He said, "Aw, it's not Valentine's Day, yet, I'm not telling you." The reporter then asked Dr. Biden what inspired her to decorate the lawn with the huge hearts with words of encouragement, like "UNITY," "HEALTH," "COURAGE," and "LOVE."

She answered, "I just wanted some joy, and I think things have been, with the pandemic, everyone's feeling a little down, so it's just a little joy, a little hope. That's all."

Then Pres. Biden recalled a story from the first year he was vice-president, and he walked into his office on Valentine's Day, "You see those panes? There are 3, 6, 9, 18 panes on the window? She had taken the school kind of paint the kids put on poster boards, and put a heart that says 'Joe loves Jill.' None of them said 'Jill loves Joe,' they all said 'Joe loves Jill. Every one of them.'" Pres. Biden went on to talk about an interview he did the next day where another reporter talked about their great love affair, and he told them, "Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me."

Can we kvell for a moment about a president who not only adores his wife, but can also do math in his head?

They continued kibbitzing a bit more about the doggos, Champ and Major, and how they got Major (the young rescue dog) to help keep the older dog, Champ, going.

And after they joked about donuts and coffee, Pres. Biden gave his coffee (after swearing he hadn't had a sip of it) to a reporter who was cold.

What a difference a month makes. Twitter agreed.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team