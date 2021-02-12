Dr. Jill Biden Unveils Valentine's Day Display On White House North Lawn

C-SPAN reporters caught a glimpse of the First Couple taking a casual stroll with their doggos on the North Lawn of the White House this morning, checking out the decorations Dr. Jill Biden had placed there for Valentine's Day. It was so...normal.

Holding coffee cups, chatting with reporters, Pres. Biden told them that Valentine's Day is Dr. Biden's favorite holiday, and a reporter asked him what his gift was for Valentine's Day for his wife. He said, "Aw, it's not Valentine's Day, yet, I'm not telling you." The reporter then asked Dr. Biden what inspired her to decorate the lawn with the huge hearts with words of encouragement, like "UNITY," "HEALTH," "COURAGE," and "LOVE."

She answered, "I just wanted some joy, and I think things have been, with the pandemic, everyone's feeling a little down, so it's just a little joy, a little hope. That's all."

Then Pres. Biden recalled a story from the first year he was vice-president, and he walked into his office on Valentine's Day, "You see those panes? There are 3, 6, 9, 18 panes on the window? She had taken the school kind of paint the kids put on poster boards, and put a heart that says 'Joe loves Jill.' None of them said 'Jill loves Joe,' they all said 'Joe loves Jill. Every one of them.'" Pres. Biden went on to talk about an interview he did the next day where another reporter talked about their great love affair, and he told them, "Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me."

Can we kvell for a moment about a president who not only adores his wife, but can also do math in his head?

They continued kibbitzing a bit more about the doggos, Champ and Major, and how they got Major (the young rescue dog) to help keep the older dog, Champ, going.

And after they joked about donuts and coffee, Pres. Biden gave his coffee (after swearing he hadn't had a sip of it) to a reporter who was cold.

What a difference a month makes. Twitter agreed.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/6zHy6gVaH7 — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) February 12, 2021

To be sure, if Melania had put hearts on the North Lawn of the White House, it would have been human hearts, and of her husband's enemies. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 12, 2021

This is a slight improvement over Melania Trump's annual Caged Lab Rabbits and Taxidermy Vampire Bat Valentine's Day Extravaganza of Sorrow. https://t.co/aAaLYPhYL6 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 12, 2021

Of *course* no one is giving Melania credit for the time she decorated the White House lawn with hearts... pic.twitter.com/49mpreacg2 — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) February 12, 2021