The theme? "Gifts From The Heart." Trees in the State dining room are decorated with old photos of First Families. Stockings on the fireplace bear the names of Biden grandkids, and the official Christmas cookie is "Doves of Peace."

"Gifts from the Heart" is the theme of President Joe Biden’s first White House Christmas. It's said to be inspired by people the couple met as they traveled the country this year. #6OnYourSidehttps://t.co/WTfs7CWzRh — Katherine Wiley (@wileykatherinel) November 29, 2021

The official White House Christmas cookie - a peace dove pic.twitter.com/RZrjuSSOYQ — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021

Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas from the White House. pic.twitter.com/keAhCAn6c5 — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) November 29, 2021

This year’s official White House Christmas tree. (18 1/2 feet tall!) pic.twitter.com/kZxaPg3cJU — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) November 29, 2021

Lots of blue and and white thus far within the first part of the White House Christmas decor. pic.twitter.com/ZBO01MTgxm — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) November 29, 2021

It was not so long ago....

“I'm working…my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know. Who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Melania Trump tells Winston Wolkoff about her much-criticized White House decor. — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) November 29, 2021

Remember when Melania Trump,... hung a badger carcass over a White House mantel as part of her traditional Slovenian Christmas decor? pic.twitter.com/UugS3g94yr — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 24, 2021

Remember the Red Wedding-inspired trees?

With Melania Trump out of the White House we can safely say that the War on Christmas is officially over. Or at least the apocalyptic nuclear fall out has dissipated. pic.twitter.com/08DO5UA7Lr — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 24, 2021