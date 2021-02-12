Politics
WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial 2, Day Four -- The Defense

After coaching from Senators Cruz, Lee and Graham, we can hardly wait to see what the defense has cooked up.
By Karoli Kuns

After coaching from Senators Cruz, Lee and Graham, we can hardly wait to see what the defense has cooked up as they begin their two days of presentation of a defense for Trump.

David Schoen, a clone of Jim Jordan who has perfected the loudmouth tantrum, promises he will "expose the hypocrisy" of the Democrats and give Republicans a reason to acquit the inciter-in-chief.

“Everyone in that room and the House will look bad,” he promised. “Our politicians will look bad if this thing goes forward and that’s a very unfortunate thing.”

I assume that means they'll use James O'Keefe editing to tell their story differently, with the full blessing of Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham. However, it's worth noting that there's only 11 Republicans who are bleating about the trial at all, leaving 39 or so who might be convinced.

Because I am ever the optimist, this is where I am right now:

Watch with us and leave your thoughts in the comments below.

