Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

My Pillow's CEO Claims COVID Vaccinations Are The 'Mark Of The Beast'

More batsh*t lunacy from Mike Lindell on these being the "End Times." Not because of COVID, but because of the vaccines that can PREVENT COVID.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

QAnon conspiracy theories run much deeper than just cannibalistic pedophile rings in D.C. run by Democratic politicians.

Mike Lindell, who is being sued by Dominion for spreading voter fraud lies about their machines, demonstrates the mendacity and incoherence of the "One World Order" and "end-times" thinking that pervades the heavily evangelical support of Q and Trump.

Religious right-wing nut and former Trump official, Steve Bannon, asked My Pillow's whack job to explore his end-times notions.

After claiming the country is becoming a socialist, communist, fascist, Nazi nation because of health restrictions that are meant to save people's lives, and also because of cancel culture (it's hard to tell since he can't speak in coherent sentences,) Lindell lets loose with what most Qs believe.

Lindell said without foaming at the mouth, “You take away communications, you take away anybody who can talk. Now it’s just One World Order. This stuff is in Revelations, you know that’s what I was talking about, and you combine that with this vaccine, that’s ‘Mark of the beast’ stuff. I mean, this is horrible, keeping us indoors..."

Lindell prophesied that being vaccinated is being branded by the mark of the beast, and our final days are upon us. Doesn't that also mean the anti-Christ walks among us?

You would think that if anyone is going to usher in the end-times, it would be someone that brags about sexual assaulting women whenever he chooses, and who lies about a global pandemic, doing nothing to prevent spread of a disease that's killed over 510K Americans so far.

Why they don't believe Trump is the anti-Christ is beyond me.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team