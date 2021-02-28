My Pillow's CEO Claims COVID Vaccinations Are The 'Mark Of The Beast'

QAnon conspiracy theories run much deeper than just cannibalistic pedophile rings in D.C. run by Democratic politicians.

Mike Lindell, who is being sued by Dominion for spreading voter fraud lies about their machines, demonstrates the mendacity and incoherence of the "One World Order" and "end-times" thinking that pervades the heavily evangelical support of Q and Trump.

Religious right-wing nut and former Trump official, Steve Bannon, asked My Pillow's whack job to explore his end-times notions.

After claiming the country is becoming a socialist, communist, fascist, Nazi nation because of health restrictions that are meant to save people's lives, and also because of cancel culture (it's hard to tell since he can't speak in coherent sentences,) Lindell lets loose with what most Qs believe.

Lindell said without foaming at the mouth, “You take away communications, you take away anybody who can talk. Now it’s just One World Order. This stuff is in Revelations, you know that’s what I was talking about, and you combine that with this vaccine, that’s ‘Mark of the beast’ stuff. I mean, this is horrible, keeping us indoors..."



Lindell prophesied that being vaccinated is being branded by the mark of the beast, and our final days are upon us. Doesn't that also mean the anti-Christ walks among us?

You would think that if anyone is going to usher in the end-times, it would be someone that brags about sexual assaulting women whenever he chooses, and who lies about a global pandemic, doing nothing to prevent spread of a disease that's killed over 510K Americans so far.

Why they don't believe Trump is the anti-Christ is beyond me.