Progressives Continue To Fight For $15

Interesting that Republicans who get a parliamentary decision they don't like just...fire the parliamentarian.
By Tengrain

The minimum wage hike did not pass the Senate Parliamentarian inspection, so we will have 6 more months of wrangling.

If the parliamentarian had given the minimum wage the ol’ green light, it would’ve seen Sen. Joe Manchin and Democrats like AOC in a caged death match. Democrats In Disarray!

Some Tweets last night that I thought were instructive:

The political tragedy of this is that Possum Hollar will never read (hahaha) that their senators voted against giving them a pay raise, and to some degree West Virginia and the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan will not know that their Senators would have sunk this anyway. It’s a back-sided win for the GOP and for the Blue Dogs.

I’ve read some assorted strategies to overcome this setback (other than firing the Parliamentarian), all of which are never likely to happen. The fight for 15 isn’t over, but it means that Democrats will need to either 1) find 60 votes in the Senate with Sen. John “I made $6 an hour in the ‘70s” Thune or B) nuke the filibuster with Jewish space lasers.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

