Progressives Continue To Fight For $15

The minimum wage hike did not pass the Senate Parliamentarian inspection, so we will have 6 more months of wrangling.

If the parliamentarian had given the minimum wage the ol’ green light, it would’ve seen Sen. Joe Manchin and Democrats like AOC in a caged death match. Democrats In Disarray!

Some Tweets last night that I thought were instructive:

If a Parliamentarian ruled against Trump and Senate R's, he would denounce the person as a hack, try to fire them, come up with a disgusting nickname and sic his psychos on that person. @FoxNews hosts would vilify the ruling, saying they must bow down to the president. https://t.co/V5LpjGsHEx — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) February 26, 2021

Yup. Fun fact: Parliamentarian in 2001 ruled against Republicans on the Bush Tax Cuts. They fired the parliamentarian. Because they care more about tax cuts than stupid rules. The problem? A few Democrats care more about the stupid rules than raising your wages. https://t.co/nuniL2enjc — Ben Yelin (@byelin) February 26, 2021

The political tragedy of this is that Possum Hollar will never read (hahaha) that their senators voted against giving them a pay raise, and to some degree West Virginia and the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan will not know that their Senators would have sunk this anyway. It’s a back-sided win for the GOP and for the Blue Dogs.

I’ve read some assorted strategies to overcome this setback (other than firing the Parliamentarian), all of which are never likely to happen. The fight for 15 isn’t over, but it means that Democrats will need to either 1) find 60 votes in the Senate with Sen. John “I made $6 an hour in the ‘70s” Thune or B) nuke the filibuster with Jewish space lasers.

