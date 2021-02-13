Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Republican Jurors Literally Met With Trump Defense Attorneys

In the Trump impeachment trial, it's blatant corruption out in the open.
By Common Dreams

Provoking criticism that ranged from "jury tampering" and "another violation of their oath" to "such bullshit," multiple Republican senators met with Donald Trump's attorneys late Thursday—the third day of the former president impeachment trial over his incitement of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"We were discussing their legal strategy and sharing our thoughts," said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), according to CNN correspondent Manu Raju, who reported that Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) also participated in the meeting.

When asked by Raju whether it was appropriate to meet with the senators, who are jurors, Trump lawyer David Schoen said: "I think that's the practice of impeachment. There's nothing about this thing that has any semblance of due process whatsoever."

The meeting comes after three days of damning presentations from Democratic prosecutors, which included a must-see video of the Capitol attack and "heartbreaking" personal testimony from the lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

By contrast, Trump's lawyers—who reportedly may only use a portion of their allotted time—have been intensely ridiculed for their opening arguments on Tuesday.

Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, framed the meeting between Trump's attorneys and GOP lawmakers as evidence of the "extraordinarily good job" by Democratic impeachment managers trying to convince senators to convict the ex-president.

"The reason why these three Republican senators are meeting with the attorney[s] for the [former] president is because they're worried," said Durbin, also majority whip. "The House managers have put together a powerful case against this president. They have a mountain of video tape to back up what they say, countless tweets, all sorts of information that really is not in the best interest of the president, so I'd imagine they're pretty desperate to come up with a good defense strategy."

Durbin wasn't the only federal lawmaker critical of the meeting. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) tweeted, "I'm no lawyer, but I'm fairly certain jurors aren't supposed to strategize with defense counsel in the middle of a trial."

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) also took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was majority leader during the Capitol attack and delayed the trial until after President Joe Biden's inauguration—and has since voted twice that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

"After the Capitol was ransacked and their lives were endangered," Pascrell tweeted, "McConnell Republicans are now advising Trump's lawyers during his high crimes trial. Your Republican Party everybody."

Republished from Common Dreams (Jessica Corbett, staff writer) under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team