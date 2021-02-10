Politics
Trump's Third-Rate Legal Team Reportedly Had Him Screaming At The TV

You just can't get good help these days.
By Susie Madrak

The Big Cheeto was very unhappy with his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor's opening argument, two people familiar with his reaction told CNN:

Castor, who is representing Trump alongside attorney David Schoen, delivered a meandering argument during the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, including praise for the House impeachment managers for a presentation that he said was "well done."

Trump was almost screaming as Castor struggled to get at the heart of his defense team's argument, which is supposed to be over the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president no longer in office. Given that the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN.

Meanwhile, CNN's Jim Acosta reported last night that Trump's legal team highlights a bigger problem:

"In the words of this adviser of the former president, Trump could be in real jeopardy if he ever ends up in a criminal court proceeding," said Acosta. "According to this adviser, and this adviser said, quote, 'Trump is F'd if anyone ever charges him. No one wants to work with him.' That's how the adviser described this situation that we saw unfold at the Capitol with the former president's impeachment team offering their presentations."

Let's see: He bullies attorneys over their fees, and most likely doesn't pay them, anyway. He pushes them to pursue a reality TV strategy, not a legal one. He doesn't trust anyone's judgement unless they flatter him endlessly.

Yeah, he's f*cked.

