Guiliani Furious As Radio Station Puts Scathing Disclaimer On His Program

Broadcast institutions are protecting themselves from billion-dollar lawsuits, and Rudy is mad about it.
33 min ago by John Amato
Rudy Giuliani has a one-hour radio program from 3 to 4 PM on 77 Talk Radio WABC in New York.

Right before he came on the air, the station issued a blistering disclaimer about what their audience was about to hear from Giuliani, his guests, and callers which infuriated Trump's former personal attorney.

The views, assumptions and opinions expressed by the former US Attorney, former Attorney to the President of the US, and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, his guests and callers on his program are strictly their own, and do not necessarily represent the opinions, beliefs or policies of WABC Radio, it's owner Red Apple group and other WABC hosts or advertisers.

When Giuliani finally came on air, he was pissed this warning preceding his radio show..

Giuliani said, “I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did.“

"Rather insulting," he said.

Giuliani has insulted the intelligence of those of us who aren't members of the Trump QCult with his dangerous and seditious voter fraud conspiracies.

"And gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone. And how they frighten everybody. I mean, we’re in America, we’re not in East Germany. They got to warn you about me? I’m going to have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me, not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all.”

Yes, to protect themselves against a massive lawsuit, WABC needed to warn about you. They should have fired you for your lies and conspiracy theories about election fraud starting on November 4th, which resulted in an attempted overthrow of both chambers of Congress on January 6th, which left six people dead.

Rudy is so toxic that, even in his home base, they are trying to distance themselves from his crazy voter fraud and election conspiracy theories that has forced Dominion and Smartmatic to sue Fox News, Rudy Giuliani many others for billions of dollars.

UPDATE: CNN could barely hold back the laughs.

