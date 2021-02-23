Woman Poses With Giraffe's Heart After Killing The Animal For Valentine's Day

So-called 'trophy hunters' are the worst people on the planet, this South African woman and her husband proving to be no exception to the rule.

WARNING: Graphic content below.

Source: Daily Mail

A hunter from South Africa has posed with a giraffe's heart after her husband paid for her to shoot the animal as a Valentine's Day gift.

Merelize Van Der Merwe, 32, from South Africa's Limpopo province, shot and killed the 17-year-old bull giraffe on February 13 in the north of the country.

She then posed with the animal's heart and posted the grisly images to Facebook, boasting that she was 'over the moon' with her present.

...

She explained that husband Gerhardt Nell had been expecting to take her to a five-star hotel in Sun City for Valentine's Day, but the news forced a change of plans.

Instead, he stumped up £1,500 to allow her to track the giraffe through the bush before shooting it dead.

A video of the hunt shows how she encountered the inquisitive animal among tall foliage, before shooting it through the front of the neck.