Business
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

World's Second-Richest Man Was Stealing Tips From Amazon Delivery Workers

In a settlement, FTC reports Amazon lowered the hourly rate for Flex drivers in 2016 and then used customer tips to make up the difference.
By Susie Madrak

The Washington Post headline uses the term "shortchanged" instead of "stolen" while reporting these business practices of their owner, who happens to be one of the world's richest men, and was CEO of Amazon until yesterday. Via the Post:

SEATTLE — Amazon for years promised contract drivers who deliver orders it would give them 100 percent of the tips they earned by delivering goods and groceries.

On Tuesday, it settled claims with the Federal Trade Commission, which found that statement false. Amazon agreed to pay the regulator $61.7 million, the amount the FTC claims the company shorted its drivers in tips over a 2½ year period.

“Rather than passing along 100 percent of customers’ tips to drivers, as it had promised to do, Amazon used the money itself,” Daniel Kaufman, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

[...] The agency alleged Amazon advertised that contract drivers in its Flex program, which delivers goods for its Prime Now and AmazonFresh services, would receive $18 to $25 an hour and keep 100 percent of the tips, which customers pay through the Amazon app.

The FTC reports Amazon lowered the hourly rate in 2016 and then used customer tips to make up the difference. Amazon told drivers they were receiving all of their tips, even after receiving hundreds of complaints, the agency said.

Slate properly refers to this practice as "stealing" in their headline: "Amazon Will Pay $61.7 Million for Stealing Flex Drivers’ Tips".

Amazon has some truly terrible, unethical practices, not just here but in other countries, and is long overdue for a closer look by regulators. But in the meantime, let's stop treating Jeff Bezos as some kind of hero on the basis of his wealth. (Looking at you, CNBC!)

After all, much of his company's greatest growth can from crushing smaller businesses and building a monopoly.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team