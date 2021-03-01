CPAC: Hyatt Hotels Did Nazi That Coming

Pro-tip for the US hotel industry: If you book a convention having anything to do with today's Republican Party or "conservative movement" or "MAGA," make sure your damage control PR department has a heads up.

Everything seemed to be fine at the Orlando Hyatt hotel this weekend, until that part where the convention wheeled in the golden statue of Donald J. Trump.

Then everybody on Twitter noticed that the shape of the CPAC stage matched exactly a symbol used by Nazis and white nationalist Trump supporters because OF COURSE IT DID.

Having worked with Norse and Elder Futhark iconography for years, I’m quite alert to the glyph shapes and their associations in the modern world and history.



So, why is the #CPAC2021 stage an Odal rune, and specifically one with serifs (or wings) that was used by the SS? pic.twitter.com/gc4HhtGA3n — Hami (@hami) February 26, 2021

Neo-Nazis have been using the Odal Rune sign in place of the swastika for several years.



CPAC's stage is the same shape.



The pic on the left is from Charlotteville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/6Ylt2U4U3C — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 27, 2021

Matt Schlapp, head of CPAC and husband of a Trump White House staffer, claimed that everyone seeing what was in front of their eyes are all part of a librul plot of Antifa to destroy America.

Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021

This NAZI SS RUNE-SHAPED STAGE he didn't say.

Hyatt's PR people earned their pay this weekend!

NEW: @Hyatt spokesperson emailed me this statement about Hyatt Regency Orlando hosting CPAC 2021. #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/OLNeDHrKpv — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) February 26, 2021

Forbes said it best, "How Hosting CPAC Turned Into A Massive Hyatt Public Relations Disaster." But you think they would have known.

Turns out "Hyatt Hitler" was NOT in the hotel chain's marketing strategy for 2021. So why did they host CPAC?

You dance with the insurrectionist Nazi lovers that bought ya, Hyatt.