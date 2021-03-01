CPAC: Hyatt Hotels Did Nazi That Coming

Pro-tip for the US hotel industry: If you book a convention having anything to do with today's Republican Party or "conservative movement" or "MAGA," make sure your damage control PR department has a heads up.
Everything seemed to be fine at the Orlando Hyatt hotel this weekend, until that part where the convention wheeled in the golden statue of Donald J. Trump.
Then everybody on Twitter noticed that the shape of the CPAC stage matched exactly a symbol used by Nazis and white nationalist Trump supporters because OF COURSE IT DID.
Matt Schlapp, head of CPAC and husband of a Trump White House staffer, claimed that everyone seeing what was in front of their eyes are all part of a librul plot of Antifa to destroy America.
This NAZI SS RUNE-SHAPED STAGE he didn't say.
Hyatt's PR people earned their pay this weekend!
Forbes said it best, "How Hosting CPAC Turned Into A Massive Hyatt Public Relations Disaster." But you think they would have known.
Turns out "Hyatt Hitler" was NOT in the hotel chain's marketing strategy for 2021. So why did they host CPAC?
You dance with the insurrectionist Nazi lovers that bought ya, Hyatt.