CPAC 2021 Stage Shaped Like Nazi Symbol

Wondering what Baby Goebbels has been up to since Herr Twitler has moved south? Apparently, it's set design.

Check out what an astute graphic designer, Hami, noticed about the CPAC stage.

Having worked with Norse and Elder Futhark iconography for years, I’m quite alert to the glyph shapes and their associations in the modern world and history.



So, why is the #CPAC2021 stage an Odal rune, and specifically one with serifs (or wings) that was used by the SS? pic.twitter.com/gc4HhtGA3n — Hami (@hami) February 26, 2021

What the hell is an "Odal rune?" Sounds like an inner ear parasite, or a cool name for a band.

Turns out, it's a symbol worn by the Nazi SS guards on their lapels, and it has little-to-no significance outside of that context.

So, I looked into this, and yes the unusual #CPAC2021 stage is in the shape of an Odal rune, a symbol used by the SS.



Holy smokes. Sure it is just a coincidence. https://t.co/sqQg7tSZBU — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 26, 2021

Here it is on a SS uniform. Again, am sure it is a coincidence. https://t.co/g4oFjQgz2Y — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 26, 2021

It is indeed an Odal Rune. Here is an article on the subject and an image.



Great catch!https://t.co/gY25UGsjXp pic.twitter.com/O4vlXiHrTW — August West - Cold Rain & Snow (@GenDisdain) February 26, 2021

In case there is any doubt about whether the Republican party can now be reclaimed or redeemed by any sort of "reasonable" folks, let this dispel that doubt. They are full-on embracing their facism.

So, not to put too fine a point on it...

I’m just gonna put these side by side for the full effect.

Sweet baby Jesus! 😧 pic.twitter.com/Bg8EzJOynA — Amara 🇺🇸🇹🇹🇻🇪 (@Amara_deMachado) February 26, 2021

"In November 2016, the leadership of the National Socialist Movement announced their intention to replace the Nazi-pattern swastika with the Odal rune on their uniforms and party regalia in an attempt to enter mainstream politics.[9]" — BlaqkPhoenix777 (@BlaqkPhoenix777) February 26, 2021

I'm old enough to remember being reprimanded by people for daring to compare Trump to Hitler, way back in 2015. Those people are lucky I'm mature enough not to rub it in their faces how right I was. Just kidding, I'm totally immature enough to rub it in their faces. It's just none of them are my friends anymore.