CPAC 2021 Stage Shaped Like Nazi Symbol

Never hear of the "Odal rune?" Nazis have. So have the designers of the CPAC stage.
By Aliza Worthington

Wondering what Baby Goebbels has been up to since Herr Twitler has moved south? Apparently, it's set design.

Check out what an astute graphic designer, Hami, noticed about the CPAC stage.

What the hell is an "Odal rune?" Sounds like an inner ear parasite, or a cool name for a band.

Turns out, it's a symbol worn by the Nazi SS guards on their lapels, and it has little-to-no significance outside of that context.

In case there is any doubt about whether the Republican party can now be reclaimed or redeemed by any sort of "reasonable" folks, let this dispel that doubt. They are full-on embracing their facism.

So, not to put too fine a point on it...

I'm old enough to remember being reprimanded by people for daring to compare Trump to Hitler, way back in 2015. Those people are lucky I'm mature enough not to rub it in their faces how right I was. Just kidding, I'm totally immature enough to rub it in their faces. It's just none of them are my friends anymore.

