Chris Wallace Balks At GOP Complaints About Kamala Harris: 'Who WOULD They Like?'

Chris Wallace of Fox lets the truth out. Republicans don't get to pick the Democratic running mate, and they wouldn't like anyone Biden picked. Duh.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace observed on Wednesday that conservative voices are “struggling” to find the best way to attack presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“She is not far to the left,” Wallace told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. “I think she’s a reasonably safe choice. She was the obvious frontrunner. She was the obvious choice. She adds some excitement to the ticket. She’s a statement to African-Americans and especially to African-American women, who are the real solid core of the Democratic Party, that the party does not take them for granted.”

“And so I think she’s a pretty safe choice and will energize some women, energize some African-Americans,” he continued. “And most importantly, it’s a cliche but it’s true. Like the Hippocratic Oath, what people always say about the vice presidential pick is first do no harm.”

Smith noted that conservative voices like The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) have tried to attack Harris following her nomination.

Wallace laughed in response.

“I guess my reaction is the fact that Liz Cheney and The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal editorial page don’t like her — who among the Democrats would they have liked?” he chuckled. “The answer is they’re kind of struggling.”

“Think of who he could have chosen and how much easier it would have been for Republicans to make that case,” Wallace concluded.

