Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Wallace: GOP Will Delay And Then 'Make A Stink’ About 2 AM Vote

“One of the questions is how long are the Republicans going to go on,” says Chris Wallace on Fox.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace explained on Wednesday that Republican lawmakers are delaying the impeachment of President Donald Trump so they can “make a stink” when the vote happens in the early hours of the morning.

“One of the questions is how long are the Republicans going to go on,” Wallace said of the delaying tactics. “They certainly have their right. And you have to wonder if part of their thought is, let’s string this out and make it as painful and as long as possible.”

“And maybe the president gets impeached at 2 in the morning,” he continued. “And then they’ll make a stink about the fact that the House impeached the President of the United States at 2 in the morning.”

Wallace also speculated that moderate Republicans could force a Senate trial to have witnesses both for and against the president.

“The one fly in the ointment on the Republican side is Donald Trump,” he explained. “Because on the one hand, I think he knows in his head that it’s better not to mess with success — not to grab defeat out of the jaws of victory.”

“But there’s a part of him that’s very upset about the fact that he didn’t really get a solid defense on the merits in the investigation in the House Intelligence Committee and the debate in the House Judiciary Committee,” Wallace said. “And he would very much like to see some people like the whistleblower, like Hunter Biden, called so that they can press their case against him.”

But Wallace guessed that Senate Republicans would eventually convince Trump not to call for Senate witnesses.

“If you do that then Democrats are going to start to call people and who knows what’s going to happen,” he pointed out.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.