Chris Christie Gets Busted For Lying About Kamala Harris: 'You Know A Thing Or Two About Fanciful Tales'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday falsely repeated the claim that Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris smoked marijuana in college while listening to Tupac.

Harris was recently accused of telling radio show the Breakfast Club about how she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg in college. Detractors claimed that Harris had to be lying because the two performers did not put out albums until after Harris graduated from college.

A Breakfast Club host later defended Harris, noting that the candidate's answers to two questions had been wrongly conflated.

But during a Sunday morning appearance on ABC, Christie repeated the falsehood.

"I've seen this, I've lived it," Christie said of the 2020 presidential primaries. "Who's going to get up there and perform?"

"Kamala Harris, you know, learned this in her first week," the former governor continued. "When she was talking about smoking pot and listening to Tupac, when Tupac's albums hadn't come out until six years after. She said she was in college."

Christie's criticism of Harris was met with disdain from the ABC panel.

"You're shaking your head," Christie noted. "She's probably told that B.S. story in California a thousand times and no one ever called her on it. When you run for president, they call you on everything."

"Governor, you know a thing or two about fanciful tales," former Obama White House official Patrick Gaspard shot back, referring to Christie's scandals and false statements while governor.

"Aww, Patrick," Christie moaned as if the remark had been out of bounds.