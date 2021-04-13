Republicans Are Suddenly Outraged By Misstatements

The Washington Post counted over 30,000 lies and misstatements Trump told while being in office, but there was nary a peep of concern coming from conservative media and the GOP.

In most cases Trump's lie secretary, ops, I mean press secretary would have to reinterpret what the traitor said to the press to make sense of it until finally the baby narcissist cancelled the WH daily press briefings altogether.

Or, we'd hear over and over again, that's "Trump being Trump." Or, as his media minions would recite over and over again, "Let Trump be trump.

Just as many would simply lie and say Trump never said what he said. You know, like his comments about some very fine Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

Being the astute media critic that I am, it's laughable watching and listening to these same people foam at the mouth over every flub President Biden has made.

Biden has a consistently high approval rating since he took office, (Gallup tracking poll has Biden between 54 and 57 percent approval ratings) while his legislation have had over 60 percent approval ratings by the American people.

Republicans and their sycophants are having trouble attacking Biden's administration so they cherry-pick an exaggeration or misstep wherever they can.

Case in point Chris Christie the former Trump supporter and Governor of New Jersey went ballistic over Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure and jobs act by claiming the newly elected president is lying to the American people by calling it infrastructure.

Republicans want to frame every debate in their own terms, even those those terms are false.

"In just 84 days," Christie whined, Biden broke his promises. "And now he's lying to the American people George, he's lying about this bill"

Christie said he's very sad about it.

That's would be touching if Christie didn't work for and defend the SeditiousEx for years until it became impossible for him to do so at the end of his first term after the Orange Julius liked about the election and then incited an insurrection at the US Capitol.

Every president tries to sell their policy ideas to the American people and uses a sales pitch to do so, and President Biden is no different but his policies are enjoying ridiculously high support from the people.

But TraitorTrump took it to unconscionable heights by serial lying about almost every topic imaginable. Goebbels would be proud.

Even though it was expected, it is still frustrating watching these same a-holes genuflecting and caw-cawing in outrage.