Mueller: Trump Officials' 'Outright Lies' Impeded Investigation

Democratic Rep. Val Demings made the case that Trump officials and his campaign's repeated lies obstructed Mueller's investigation during the House Judiciary hearing today.

Mueller replied, "I would generally agree to that."

Lies on top of lies on top of lies.

Rep. Demings said, "So let's talk about lies. According to your report, page nine, volume one, witnesses lied to your office and to congress. those lies materially impaired the investigation of Russian interference, according to your report. Other than the individuals who pled guilty to crimes based on their lying to you and your team, did other witnesses lie to you?"

Mueller replied, "I think there are probably a spectrum of witnesses in terms of those who are not telling the full truth, and those are outright liars."

Outright liars, indeed.

"Thank you very much, she said. "Outright liars. It is fair to say then that there were limits on what evidence was available to your investigation of both Russia election interference and obstruction of justice."

"That's true and usually the case," he replied.

She continued, "And that lies about Trump campaign officials and administration officials impeded your investigation?"

"I would generally agree to that," Mueller said.

There's an incredible amount of evidence in the report outlining this behavior and it should be prosecuted.