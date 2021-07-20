Politics
Rep. Swalwell: GOP Lawmakers Treat Politics Like The WWE

Rep Eric Swalwell compared GOP lawmakers to professional wrestlers - all fake drama for the camera - and he could not be more on point.
By Red Painter
7 hours ago by Ed Scarce
CA Rep. Eric Swalwell joined the Meidas Touch Podcast to talk about all things politics, and he made a truly spot-on observation, and frankly, I am surprised no one else has made it before. He compared his Republicans colleagues to professional wrestlers. They act one way on TV — bringing the drama and the rage and the screaming — and then another way the behind the scenes.

Some of what he said:

"Many of my colleagues are better suited to work at the WWE, and I say that about Gaetz because I worked with him on marijuana issues and other issues before Trump took off...and he turned into a character. There would times where he would laugh at himself about how stupid he had to act to keep the act going."

Then Swallwell shares a story about running into a certain Wolverine-looking Senator from Texas, who likes to run away to Cancun while his constituents are dying. Towards the end, he expresses frustration that the Republicans seem have the gall to assert that he, and possibly other Democrats, are also just performing for the camera, calling it "sickening." He nails it: "They are just giving what the fans want," — notably, Trump's fans.

This is just a clip of a much longer interview which starts with Swalwell's camel-riding vacation, goes into his book "Endgame," COVID, Republican voters, TFG, and FOX News.

Twitter approved of this analogy:

