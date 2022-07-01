This Clip From Wyoming GOP Debate Sure Seems Like A Parody

Outright lies about the 2020 presidential election and the House select committee's January 6 investigation were front and center during the Republican Wyoming primary debate on Thursday. Rep. Liz Cheney, who sits on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack, faced off against four challengers, including Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

It almost felt like a Saturday Night Live skit. Still, sadly, this was real life as Cheney, Hageman, Robyn Belinskey, Senator Anthony Bouchard, and Denton Knapp touched on issues such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, COVID-19, and, of course, the 2020 presidential election. And once again, Cheney appeared to be the only adult in the room. I can't stand her politics, but everyone else up on stage was batshit crazy.

Cheney stuck with the facts.

"I think absolutely there's no question that what we saw happen on January 6 was clearly an attempt to delay the count of the electoral votes," Cheney said. "Anybody who was there understands the violence that was involved."

Then Cheney appeared to take a shot at Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman over her crazy-time opinion on the January 6 Capitol attack.

"I'm frankly stunned that one of my opponents on the stage, who is a member of the Wyoming bar, who has sworn an oath as many of us on this stage have to the Constitution, would be in a position where she is suggesting that somehow what happened on January 6 was justified or that somehow what happened tha​t day, the people have the right to ignore the rulings of the courts."

"We are, in fact, a nation of laws. And we are a nation of laws only if we defend our constitutional republic," Cheney said.

“The Republican Party has a long and storied history of embracing the conservative values that I believe in very strongly,” she added. “But we are now embracing a cult of personality and I won’t be part of that and I will always stand for my oath and stand for the truth.”

While one candidate touted a conversation she had with pillow salesman Mike Lindell, another complained about "all of the internets" out there, and another called Ukraine "corrupt" and said that the United States "pushed Ukraine into being against the Russian government." In contrast, Cheney called it a "battle for freedom."

Are they going to punish Cheney for being honest, or does she stand a chance at being reelected?