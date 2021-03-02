Politics
CPAC Flips Out Over Hyatt Statement, But There's A Twist

Somebody recognized the name of CPAC's "attorney." Uh oh.
By Frances Langum
The Nazi Rune Stage Scandal at CPAC took an odd twist in the past day.

As we wrote yesterday, Hyatt Hotels and their damage control PR department worked overtime to distance their brand from the Nazi rune-shaped stage at the CPAC event, held at Hyatt Orlando.

CPAC's "attorney," David H. Safavian, wrote a stern letter to Hyatt condemning them for, of course, cancel culture!

A letter like this is pure public relations BS that's hardly worth whatever hourly rate or annual salary Safavian is charging CPAC. I can't believe CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp doesn't have an INTERN who could have written this letter. Maybe they did!

But then an alert Twitter account noticed Savafian's name and used the liberal superpower of memory to reveal a remarkable fact. Safavian, CPAC's attorney, was convicted of perjury in the Abramoff Bribery Scandal and pardoned by Trump just last year.

He's also been disbarred by the Supreme Court and the State of Missouri. He apparently got the DC Bar to maintain or renew his law license.

And of course Safavian's resume also includes "started a PAC with Grover Norquist."

His biography at the American Conservative Union Foundation website notes without a hint sarcasm that "he is a regular lecturer on the intersection of ethics and the law."

CPAC. It's just one big grifting machine.

