Politics
Biden Did Not Create Border Crisis. Guess Who Did

If you listen to right-wing media and Republican Representatives, it's as if the former administration didn't exist for four years. Rep. Escobar of Texas lays the blame on the racist policies of you-know-who.
By John Amato
1 hour ago
With the new Democratic administration in place for less than two months, Republicans are screaming about the southern border and GOP Congressmen sending a delegation to make believe they care about immigrants.

Texas Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents TX-16 on the US/Mexico border, explained in detail to CNN on Sunday that the Trump administration's bungling of border immigration is responsible for the continued nightmare we are seeing.

In 2020, the influx of immigrants at the border increased tremendously, but Trump did nothing (as usual) except to tweet..

Tapper asked, "In 2019, you called the influx of migrants at the border a humanitarian crisis. Is this a crisis?"

Rep. Escobar replied, "What I called the crisis was the government's response that created the inhumane conditions where we had families and small children outdoors in triple-digit temperatures sleeping on rocks. That was truly a humanitarian crisis."

The Texas Congresswoman said it is still a challenge now because of the former guy's ineptitude.

But I think, need to acknowledge that the flow of humanity arriving at our front door never stopped.

The Donald Trump administration didn't stop them. And what we are seeing today is the consequence of four years of dismantling every system in place to address this with humanity and compassion.


The Biden administration is working day and night to do it. I have been in close contact with federal law enforcement here, with Border Patrol, with everyone involved, and with our advocates and lawyers and the folks offering hospitality.

I do want to also point out, Jake, that we began seeing the increase in unaccompanied minors going back to last April 2020. This is not something that happened as a result of Joe Biden becoming President. We saw the increases dating back almost a year. And this was during the Trump administration.

If Republicans were serious about the border and immigration issues they would negotiate with the Democratic Party and come up with a bipartisan comprehensive immigration plan.

But that doesn't play well to their base, who have been xenophobic since before George W. Bush came to office, when they destroyed the 2007 immigration plan negotiated between Ted Kennedy and John McCain.

Since Trump took office, white supremacists and white nationalists are the base of the GOP.

So instead of getting actual legislation we get bitching, moaning, and outrage from Fox News and all other Qonservative media outlets in the GOP instead of real action.

