Fox News: Cancel All Teachers Concerned About COVID Safety

After spending 10 minutes bashing teachers, Fox News then segued into into the cancel culture of Looney Tunes, not realizing they just try to cancel hundreds of thousands of teachers.
28 min ago by John Amato
As more more vaccines are being distributed throughout the country, Fox News is targeting teachers and their unions for refusing to go back to school until they are protected as much as possible from the virus.

For months now, many Fox hosts and guests have been screaming for teachers to get back to school in classrooms believing that all students would adhere to CDC guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing and they would all be perfectly safe.

It's as if they've never been to school themselves or have children of their own.

Today on Outnumbered they took it even further when their entire panel screamed that any teacher who refuses to go back to work should immediately be fired.

Kennedy yelled, "You go back to school or you're fired and then if you want to leave your union and reapply for the job that's fine but it has to be that tough," proving they're just about hating the teachers' unions and the teachers who form them. Canceling them, you might say.

Brian Kilmeade was hysterical comparing teachers to Reagan firing air traffic controllers. He forgets it was illegal for air traffic controllers to strike.

"And that was airlines landing and flying planes!," Brian said.

See, to Fox News, teachers are suckers and losers and anybody can teach your children. Unlike air traffic controllers.

Kilmeade continued, "They got 10 days to go back to work -- we've given you hush money -- a payoff to go back to work and if you don't..." He wants to fire Governor Newsom if teachers don't go back to school.

Kilmeade claims it was governors that kept his kids home from school and not the coronavirus.

"Every teachers' union member who continued to vote to keep schools closed should absolutely be fired," Katie Pavlich agreed.

They spent an entire segment bashing teachers, and while voicing their desier to cancel thousands of teachers out of their jobs, they segued into a very ironic topic.

To highlight Fox News' lunacy about this whole matter, host Harris Faulkner promoted their next segment, "Cancel culture, looking at Looney Toons."

They then whined about canceling Pepe Le Pew.

They are too daft to see the irony.

