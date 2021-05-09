Media Bites
Jim Acosta Bemoans The Cancel Culture Of Faux Outrage On Fox News

While Trump and Republicans try to dismantle American democracy, Fox News spins fairytales for its viewers.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

CNN's Jim Acosta has been ripping on Fox News since he landed his weekend show. In this segment he tackles their penchant for imagined outrage that will get their viewers worked up. It's a successful formula so Fox News is never going to change but Acosta makes his pitch to their viewers anyway. And it'd be a fine thing if they'd listen but they won't because Fox News is like the professional wrestling of news, with imagined storylines of good and evil characters all set out in black and white. And that's just how their viewers want it. Simple.

Source: Raw Story

Jim Acosta continues to harshly criticize Fox News on his new weekend show on CNN.

Last week, Acosta was praised for calling out the network as a "bullsh*t factory." Two weeks ago, he slammed Tucker Carlson as the Fox News "chief white power correspondent."

On Saturday, Acosta took on the network's coverage of so-called "cancel culture."

Acosta went through a litany of fake outrage, from Snow White to Dr Seuss to Mr Potato Head, ending with this for Fox viewers.

ACOSTA: "Either way, this is faux outrage. It feels like it's coming off an assembly line, you might say at a factory. But here's the thing, the same far right voices railing against cancel culture, they love to cancel, silence, harass, and banish anyone who won't pucker up and show some love to Donald Trump's 'Big Lie' about the 2020 election."

"Forget Snow White, it's the cancel cult of Trump that really bites. Wake up."

