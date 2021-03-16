Mock, Paper, Scissors: With Donald Trump festering in Mar-a-Lago, Silicon Valley’s Libertarian wrecking ball Peter Thiel is bankrolling Mr. Hillbilly Elegy’s run for the Senate.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Stephen Breyer is a fine Supreme Court Justice, but the trauma of losing Ruth Bader-Ginsburg has some Democrats pressuring him to step down.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: When it comes to COVID vaccine rejectionism, we can only hope the stupid isn’t contagious.

EPI Blog: The American Rescue Plan’s $350 billion in aid to state and local governments will not only offset their massive losses of tax revenue, but enable the public sector to rehire the 1.4 million workers let go since February 2020.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We're talking big numbers here. If government employment under Mr. Obama had grown at Reagan-era rates, 1.3 million more Americans would be working as schoolteachers, firefighters, police officers, etc., than are currently employed in such jobs.” ( Paul Krugman, March 15, 2012)

