NYC Woman Caught In Ugly Racist Rant Was Former NY Senator's Daughter

Maura Moynihan is the daughter of the late NY Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a liberal icon.
By Susie Madrak

WABC News tracked down the woman responsible for this racist rant inside a New York City cab, and it was quite a shock:

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The suspect wanted for an ugly, racist rant in a New York City cab has come forward, and her identity is just as shocking as the hate she spewed.

Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Lee say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman on Sunday.

The question so many have been asking -- where is this woman from? And who is she?

[...] She is neighbors with her victims, but she isn't your ordinary neighbor. Her name is Maura Moynihan, the daughter of the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

She admitted to Eyewitness News on Wednesday that she is the woman seen in the video.

This was the full rant:

