Reporter Asks Jen Psaki Why President Biden Won't Credit Trump Vaccine Plan

As you've probably noticed, Our Librul Media is working hard to find excuses to attack Joe Biden -- mostly because they're so focused on politics, talking about mere competent governance just doesn't have the same sizzle (and ratings) as a sharp attack. (Not to mention, reporters rarely have a deep knowledge of policy.) So they will try to create controversy where none exists, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki is having none of it.

ABC News reporter Mary Bruce used her question during yesterday's press conference on this silliness.

“The president has been pretty critical of the prior administration’s handling of the pandemic, saying you inherited a mess here, but when it comes to vaccinations, you are following some of the same playbook here. So does the prior administration deserve some credit for laying the groundwork?” Bruce asked.

"Which ones are we following?" Psaki asked.

Bruce said that Admiral Brett Giroir, Trump’s former testing czar, said Biden was copying "99 percent" of Trump’s plan. “He has said that the prior administration deserves more credit here for at least getting the ball rolling on some of these."

“I don’t think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died of this pandemic,” Psaki said.

“So what our focus is on and what the president’s focus is on when he came into office just over a month ago, was ensuring we have enough vaccines. We are going to have them now. We had enough vaccinators and we had enough vaccine locations to get this pandemic under control.”

“There’s no question -- and all data points to the fact there were not enough of any of those things when he took office," she said.

“We are open-eyed about the challenge that we continue to live under, and that’s why he’s been focused every single day in doing everything possible to get the pandemic under control. But there were shortages in all those areas that prevented us from moving forward on getting the pandemic under control."

BAM. Thank you, ma'am.