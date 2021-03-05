Politics
'San Diego Karen' Sues GoFundMe Campaign Creator Over Starbucks Barista Fundraiser

A wildly successful GoFundMe campaign has a 'Karen' looking for her cut.
By Ed Scarce
Last summer we brought you the story of Amber Lynn Giles who tried to shame a Starbucks barista after he refused service to her because she wouldn't wear a mask. Her snotty Facebook post (now deleted) backfired in spectacular fashion after Matt Cowan set up a GoFundMe page, which went viral and racked up over $100,000. Now, almost a year later, she's filed a lawsuit against Cowan and his company, for defamation and invasion of privacy even though Giles campaign against the Starbucks employee was completely public. Self-inflicted assholery is my not so legalistic interpretation of the events. And because she's just a horrible human being, she wants some money.

Source: KCAL, Los Angeles

A woman has filed a lawsuit again the creator of a GoFundMe campaign that raised tens of thousands of dollars for a Starbucks barista in San Diego who went viral after asking her to mask up.

The controversy sparked last June when a barista named Lenin asked customer and plaintiff Amber Giles to wear a mask in the store, according to KGTV in San Diego. She refused and left.

Giles then posted a photo of the barista to Facebook which read, “Meet Lenen (sic) from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”

The post was shared publicly hundreds of thousands of times, garnering many comments in support of Lenin, KGTV reports. It also prompted Matt Cowan of Irvine to create a GoFundMe for Lenin.

“I wanted to make a $10 tip donation,” Cowan told KGTV.

The GoFundMe was successful, raising more than $105,000 for him. However, the campaign is now the root of a lawsuit brought by Giles against Cowan and his company, according to KGTV.

Here's a report from last June.

And here's her snotty Facebook post that ended up costing her so much "pain and suffering," and making her a figure of ridicule for thousands of people who would later bombard her with comments, stating the obvious that she's just a horrible human being. All because she refused to wear a mask.

And her response as the hate poured in.

Go away, Amber. Go far, far away.

