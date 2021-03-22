Politics
U.S. Study Clears AstraZeneca Vaccine On Blood Clot Risk

The company said the panel found “no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis" among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine
By Susie Madrak

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in the US, Chile and Peru, the company said today, paving the way for U.S. approval and yet another supply stream for a usable vaccine. Via The Guardian:

The vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation and was safe, the drugmaker said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups.

The data will give credence to the British vaccine after results from earlier, separate late-stage studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.

[...] AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the US trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist.

The London-listed company said the panel found “no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial”.

