What This Newsmax Guest Said About The Civil War Is A Doozy

Did you guys know there's a pair of podcasters called "Chicks on the Right"? And in right-wing media, podcasters get to come on right-wing television? It's a bubble, for sure!

Diamond and Silk, but blonde.

And the Chicks on the Right podcasters have opinions on the Civil War and reparations! Yay!

"It seems to me like the Civil War, and all the deaths of the Union Soldiers, who were 90% white, it seems like that was a good atonement, for the sin of slavery." says Miriam Weaver, also known as Mockarena (or “Mock” for short).

So Mock has appointed herself determiner of what makes a good atonement, awesome.

And the deaths of white UNION soldiers make up for 300 years of slavery? She's got the sides mixed up, a common mistake in Right-Wing Land.

But yes, the "Whites suffered enough" attitude does remind us of Family Guy's Stewie at Gettysburg: