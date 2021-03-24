Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

What This Newsmax Guest Said About The Civil War Is A Doozy

Newsmax hosts two right-wing podcasters who have opinions on reparation. It's a 'wow' moment.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Did you guys know there's a pair of podcasters called "Chicks on the Right"? And in right-wing media, podcasters get to come on right-wing television? It's a bubble, for sure!

Chicks on the Right Podcast Logo

Diamond and Silk, but blonde.

And the Chicks on the Right podcasters have opinions on the Civil War and reparations! Yay!

"It seems to me like the Civil War, and all the deaths of the Union Soldiers, who were 90% white, it seems like that was a good atonement, for the sin of slavery." says Miriam Weaver, also known as Mockarena (or “Mock” for short).

So Mock has appointed herself determiner of what makes a good atonement, awesome.

And the deaths of white UNION soldiers make up for 300 years of slavery? She's got the sides mixed up, a common mistake in Right-Wing Land.

But yes, the "Whites suffered enough" attitude does remind us of Family Guy's Stewie at Gettysburg:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team