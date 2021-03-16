Your Right Wing Relatives Think Meghan Markle Is Part Of The Liberal Deep State

I guess I can't blame your right-wing relatives if they believe this preposterous claim from England's Daily Mail: that Meghan Markle might replace Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024.

Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumours circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate. One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair's Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency.

(Yes, nothing says "plugged in to contemporary American politics" like a Brit who served the prime minister who left office fourteen years ago.)

... A source said: 'The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan's political ambitions and potential backers.'

(Only one of those those three "networks" has any say in this matter, and if Democrats are actually talking about this, it's news to me.)

But if right-wingers believe this, they're no dumber than the Vanity Fair readers who fell for the same nonsense in September.

Rumors abound that Meghan could run for president in 2024, and she got the attention of the office’s current occupant, who said in a press conference on Wednesday that he is “not a fan” of the duchess. Donald Trump was responding to a video that she and Prince Harry made to promote Time 100’s list of the most influential people in 2020, in which she declared that November’s election is “the most important election of our lifetime.” ... “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” said a close friend of the royal. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

(The "rumors" that "abound" in this report come from an even lower-rent British paper, the Express, which cited the Time video, then went on to note that British betting services were offering odds on Meghan's candidacy and election in 2024 --"Betfair have slashed odds on the likelihood of Meghan running for President in 2024 from 66/1 to 20/1.... Ladbrokes have Meghan on odds of 100/1 to become President of the US in 2024." There wasn't much more to the story than that.)

But according to the blog Conservative Treehouse, Meghan's involvement in leftist Deep State skulduggery in the U.S. is far more sinister than this:

Of course she was “networking” with “senior Democrats”, specifically she was networking with Obama’s Chicago crew; and that leads to Oprah, Obama’s biggest narrative engineer. The Markle interview was purposefully orchestrated, racism claims intentionally injected, recorded, and then timed to be released/broadcast the day before the trial against Derek Chauvin while the George Floyd protestors were activated. This is how the Obama crew operate. This is how the leftists work. None of this is accidental and that statement by the “senior Labour figure” is 100% correct.... except for the cover story to hide the motive. As we shared last week: “People who have watched the way the Obama team use pop culture to advance Marxist political objectives have already seen through the ruse of the Meghan Markle comments with Oprah Winfrey. It was not accidental the interview comments about racism were organized, timed and released to coincide with the George Floyd trial in Minnesota. It’s how the cultural Marxists work. ... We have researched the Obama use of racism as a political tool for years; that technique includes using media figures like Oprah. The Chicago fingerprints of the familiar architects are clear as day on this ridiculous story.” “Considering the Oprah angle; and considering Oprah is one of the primary conduits, advance agents and protectors of all things related to President Obama; it would not be surprising to discover that Obama’s team of Chicago provocateurs are in the close-background of the Markle network. Useful division based on advancement of racist accusations is a classic Maoist approach to achieve modern Marxist outcomes.”

So Oprah -- a billionaire -- is working hand in glove with Obama (net worth $70 million, and now regularly hobnobbing with billionaires) to orchestrate this interview because Marxism. It's all meant to change the outcome in a trial of a cop charged with murder -- as celebrity interviews with British royals routinely do.

I wish I could reassure you that your right-wing relatives are too smart to believe this, but I can't.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog