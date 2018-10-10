Your Right-Wing Relatives Think Hillary Clinton Wants Republicans Killed

I'm used to Republicans taking the words of Democrats out of context so they can distort their meaning, but in this case we're talking about a quote that's innocuous even in the short version.

Hillary: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again." pic.twitter.com/Rvt5tIN3iQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2018

The really short version clips off the second sentence. But even then all you have is Clinton saying that we're past the time of being civil. There's a lot of distant between "not civil" and "inflicting extralegal violence on innocent Republicans in pursuit of a revolution intended to turn America into a socialist hellhole like Venezuela." Which is what Republicans think she's saying.

The full version of Clinton's answer to a question from CNN's Christiane Amanpour about the Supreme Court nominations of Brett Kavanaugh and Merrick Garland makes it even clearer that Clinton is talking about winning elections and then reestablishing regular order and other norms in Congress, not violence:

AMANPOUR: I think you even wrote that they stole a justice from the Democratic party. CLINTON: Well, I think they did. I mean, to keep a Supreme Court seat open for a year, to deny a distinguished jurist, they could have voted him down. They could have said, "Well, for ideological reasons, philosophical reasons, we're not going to vote for him." But no, they stonewalled. And that was such a breach of Senate ethics and the constitutional responsibility of the Senate to advice and consent on nominations, that you cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.

↓ Story continues below ↓ And you heard how the Republican members, led by Mitch McConnell, the president, really demeaned the confirmation process, insulted and attacked not only Dr. Ford but women who were speaking out. You know, look, I remember Republican operatives shutting down the voting in Florida in 2000. I remember the swift voting of John Kerry. I remember the things that even the Republican party did to John McCain in 2000. I remember what they did to me for 25 years, the falsehood, the lies, which, unfortunately, people believed because the Republicans have put a lot of time, money and effort in promoting them. So when you're dealing with an ideological party that is driven by the lust for power, that is funded by corporate interest who want a government that does its bidding, it's hard -- you can be civil but you can't overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections. And so, the answer to everything is to get back to a balance, to get back to what is called regular order. They don't even have committee processes. They -- the idea that they wouldn't seek and obtain all of the written record from Kavanaugh, that they would not have done a full investigation, that is not the way that they treat Democrats. And so, unless we win and we say to the people of our country, "Look, we need to protect the rule of law. We need to protect processes that are in place in the Congress and the government to protect you, to protect what you care about." So, this should go both ways, and that's what I'm hoping for.

But your right-wing uncle believes Clinton is calling for bloodshed, because that's what the right-wing disinformation machine is telling him.

Here's Michael Goodwin of the New York Post.

Where’s the outrage over Hillary’s call for a ‘civil’ war?

There you have it — a declaration of war and a license for violence. Where is the media outrage? Clinton knows we are already in the danger zone when it comes to the political temperature. Her comments, then, are as reckless as bringing a can of gasoline to a bonfire.

Here's PJ Media's Rick Moran:

Plausible deniability. That's what Hillary Clinton now has if Republicans are injured or killed by the mobs. She wasn't calling for "violence," just incivility toward political opponents. The problem is that ... her words have enabled thousands of crazies who believe the hysteria against Republicans and Trump that has been ginned up by those who know exactly what they're doing when they seek to create an atmosphere of violence and hate. Clinton has given her blessing -- indeed, her permission -- for left-wing radicals to tear the country apart.

And so on:

It was “her turn,” and if she can’t have her way, she’ll just burn the house to the ground. #HillaryGoesNuts https://t.co/1dmKYmHK0w — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 10, 2018

Hillary Clinton inciting violence? https://t.co/aBucRUvxk5 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 10, 2018

When are we going to have a national conversation about the dem violence now being encouraged by party leaders? https://t.co/xzrFDmhtxe — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 9, 2018

Many of the responses to this are -- of course -- calls for violence:

The people in blue want a revolution

The people in red have 95% of the guns pic.twitter.com/i5NviImyMS — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) November 12, 2016

Civil war looks imminent and would be horrific. Patriots own dozens of guns each and have been shooting since grade school. Add 14 million combat veterans to the mix. Hillary is insane for promoting this. — 🇺🇸 Kennisaw Clendenin 🇺🇸 (@PatriotLoyalist) October 10, 2018

It is pretty sad when you are beaten so bad at the ballot box, you have to call for civil war against an opponent that has all the guns.#WednesdayWisdomhttps://t.co/CyMZY8uKia — Populist Media (@CrookdHillary) October 10, 2018

Clinton said, in effect, that you can't reason with Republicans. That's true. She didn't call for revolution or mob violence. But to Republicans, the truth is whatever they want to believe.

