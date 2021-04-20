Politics
20 Years After 9/11, U.S. Troops Will Finally Leave Afghanistan

There's a reason they call it the graveyard of empires.
By Susie Madrak

Even though Trump planned to withdraw troops this May and had full Republican support, they are now attacking President Joe Biden for saying he will withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Via CNN:

Washington (CNN)President Joe Biden, having concluded there is no military solution to the security and political problems plaguing Afghanistan and determined to focus on more pressing national security challenges, will formally announce Wednesday that US troops will withdraw from the country before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, a senior administration official said.

The withdrawal extends the US troop presence past a May 1 deadline set by the Trump administration in an agreement with the Taliban, but only by a matter of months.

Biden has been weighing the decision for months with his advisers and signaled he did not believe US troops should remain in the country long past the deadline.
The Washington Post was first to report the news.

The senior administration official said NATO troops would also follow the same withdrawal timeline. It's possible US troops will be withdrawn "well before" September 11, the official said, saying the date was the last possible time when remaining personnel would leave.

