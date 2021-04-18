The America First KKK Caucus May Have Cancelled Itself

On Friday afternoon, news leaked about a White Supremacist/Nazi style committee being formed by totally useless QAnon whackjob, Marjorie Taylor Greene. I guess she is so desperate to find a committee to accept her that she has no choice but to make her own! Whoops.

The committee was to be called "America First," and their mission statement read like a White Nationalist/KKK flier met a Nazi propaganda pamphlet and was sprinkled with QAnon and MAGA conspiracy theories for a little extra spice. But, blowback from all corners was fast and furious, with even strong rebukes from inside the GOP. I mean, how racist do you have to be for the GOP to call you "racist" (said in my best SNL Weekend Update voice.)

Greene's spokesNazi, Nick Dyer, told CNN that she is not "launching anything," and that "this was an early planning proposal, and nothing was agreed to or approved." He added that "she didn't approve that language, and has no plans to launch anything." Weird, because on Friday, Dyer told CNN, "Be on the look out for the release of the America First Caucus platform when it's announced to the public very soon."

Green tweeted out a bunch of rambling tweets on Saturday claiming the staff-level draft proposal of her "America First" caucus was not written by her, and she had not even read it. She also attacked the media, of course, and said they were focused on race and identity politics to try to "divide the nation," which is super weird, since the committee she was creating was about race and division, and the media was just reporting...the truth.

After all, the documents laying out the goals of the committee specifically say they are calling for a "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions," which kind of sounds like they are only looking to work with certain groups, races, and skin colors. But maybe I am reading it wrong. (Narrator: She was not, in fact, reading it wrong).

To make it clearer that they are definitely not racist, they talk about the threat that "mass immigration" causes to "the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity."

Yeah, that sounds kind of racisty. Very White Supremacist. Very 14 words. I mean, what is "America's unique culture" and "unique identity?" Do we have a specific identity? What is it? Because unless you are Native American, you are an immigrant.

Future Indicted RepubliQon, Rep. Matt Gaetz, decided to join the Nazi KKK Caucus of the House of Representatives, joining forces with whackjob QAnon Marjorie Taylor Green and Paul Gosar, the Dentist who is hated by everyone, including his whole family.

I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus.



We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers.



This is just a hit piece from the America Last crowd in Big Media, Big Tech & Big Government.https://t.co/hjGiuSLwBW — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 16, 2021

Welp, that ended quickly. Less than 24 hours after the hastily released committee description, it has been pulled back. CNN's Jim Acosta nailed it:

“We should all be grateful there won’t be a Klan caucus.”

Twitter responded:

The “America First” KKKaucus is no more. How many times do we have to defeat the Confederacy before they get the hint? — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) April 17, 2021

Taking a page out of the @tedcruz playbook—when you get caught, blame your family/wife/daughter-heck even the poodle if you can. @mtgreenee blaming her staff, media—anyone but herself for the deplorable #AmericaFirstCaucus white supremacist mission & statements. Clean up aisle K. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) April 17, 2021

So the America First Caucus cancelled themselves? — Daniel D. 🇺🇸 #GaetzGate (@Dan1973Persists) April 17, 2021

Matt Gaetz joined the America First caucus, then Marjorie Taylor Greene cancelled it. — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) April 17, 2021

Uh oh. They must be RINOs now. https://t.co/d4OiG3BDfc — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 17, 2021

Welp, it looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene cancelled herself.