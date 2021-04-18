Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Chris Wallace Grills Cornyn For Suggesting Biden Not In Charge

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Sunday insisted that he did not mean to disrespect President Joe Biden when he suggested that someone else is in charge of the federal government.
By David

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Sunday insisted that he did not mean to disrespect President Joe Biden when he suggested that someone else is in charge of the federal government.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Cornyn about the tweet during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

"My question," Wallace asked, "is that helpful to be sending out a tweet questioning President Biden's mental faculties?"

"Well, Chris, thank you for the question," Cornyn replied. "Because I think there's been a lot of confusion in the Twitterverse about that. That actually was a quote from a Politico story that I pasted into a tweet and then I simply asked a question."

"What I'm trying to do is reconcile the Joe Biden we heard from on Jan. 20th, the Joe Biden that many of us know from his previous service in the United States Senate from the Joe Biden we're seeing now jamming through $1.9 trillion of spending bills," the Texas Republican added. "I've learned in Washington, you not only need to listen to what people say, you need to watch what they do. And so far, there's a conflict I'm trying to reconcile, and I bet I'm not the only one."

Wallace pressed: "Do you have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden is really in charge and whether, frankly, he's up to the job?"

"That tweet was not meant to suggest anything about the president's competency— physical or mental," Cornyn insisted. "I know some people have suggested that and that certainly wasn't my intention. I simply tried to reconcile the rhetoric with the reality. And we need the reality to match the rhetoric, and it's not matching right now."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team