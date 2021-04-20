Eric Cantor Blames Obama For Republican Obstruction

It's 4/20, and Eric Cantor is definitely high on his own supply.
But it's not weed, it's lies. Duuude.
Cantor blamed Obama's "so-called stimulus bill" for the "extremism and craziness in D.C."
You mean the stimulus bill that your party "negotiated" down to 40% tax cuts and then voted against?
Really, Eric, we even remember that you were ousted from your House Seat by an even bigger jerk than yourself, Dave "Chick voters, what are you gonna do?" Brat.
And everyone, EVERYONE, on the Left remembers that the main gripe from the Tea Party was that the Democratic President wasn't white.
Journalist Jackie Calmes brings the receipts in this thread:
PS. I compiled a "both sides don't" list here for Evan McMullin in 2017 and it still holds up.
Especially pertinent? Both sides don't try to STOP BLACK PEOPLE FROM VOTING, ERIC.