Eric Cantor Blames Obama For Republican Obstruction

It's 4/20, and Eric Cantor is definitely high on his own supply.

But it's not weed, it's lies. Duuude.

Cantor blamed Obama's "so-called stimulus bill" for the "extremism and craziness in D.C."

You mean the stimulus bill that your party "negotiated" down to 40% tax cuts and then voted against?

Really, Eric, we even remember that you were ousted from your House Seat by an even bigger jerk than yourself, Dave "Chick voters, what are you gonna do?" Brat.

And everyone, EVERYONE, on the Left remembers that the main gripe from the Tea Party was that the Democratic President wasn't white.

The GOP really could not handle having a Black man as their boss. That’s really what Eric Cantor was saying this morning. — Chauvin Is Guilty (@HueyPNewton13) April 20, 2021

Journalist Jackie Calmes brings the receipts in this thread:

Former GOP House Maj Ldr Eric Cantor on @CNN blames "both sides" for extremism & singles out Obama for pursuing a 1-party '09 stimulus pkg.

FACT: On Obama's inauguration night, Cantor was at the dinner of Congress' GOP leaders where they decided to oppose everything he did. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) April 20, 2021

FACT 2: Partly to attract GOP support, Obama held down the cost of the stimulus bill--now widely seen as too small for the Great Recession--and included about 40% tax cuts, not spending.

But GOP leaders had decided at that dinner to oppose everything. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) April 20, 2021

Per @DraperRobert book in '09, the GOP leaders agreed at that dinner, hours after Obama inauguration, that they would challenge him & Cong'al Dems "on every single bill," acc'g to Cantor's fellow House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy--incl'g a stimulus bill in the depths of recession. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, in the Senate, leader McConnell vowed the Obama stimulus bill would get no GOP votes there (it got 3), tho 800k Americans lost jobs that Jan '09.

In sum, it was Rs who made the '09 stimulus pkg a 1-party bill, not Obama. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) April 20, 2021

"Both sides" analyses like Cantor's that don't address the GOP's very real problems will not fix it.

Those problems were evident & growing while he was leader --he was ousted, after all, by a Tea Party Republican.

P.S. On CNN, Cantor also didn't rule out voting for Trump in '24. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) April 20, 2021

PS. I compiled a "both sides don't" list here for Evan McMullin in 2017 and it still holds up.

Especially pertinent? Both sides don't try to STOP BLACK PEOPLE FROM VOTING, ERIC.