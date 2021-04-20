Sports
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Eric Cantor Blames Obama For Republican Obstruction

Too bad for Eric Cantor that "Memory is the Liberal Superpower" (tm).
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

It's 4/20, and Eric Cantor is definitely high on his own supply.

But it's not weed, it's lies. Duuude.

Cantor blamed Obama's "so-called stimulus bill" for the "extremism and craziness in D.C."

You mean the stimulus bill that your party "negotiated" down to 40% tax cuts and then voted against?

Really, Eric, we even remember that you were ousted from your House Seat by an even bigger jerk than yourself, Dave "Chick voters, what are you gonna do?" Brat.

And everyone, EVERYONE, on the Left remembers that the main gripe from the Tea Party was that the Democratic President wasn't white.

Journalist Jackie Calmes brings the receipts in this thread:

PS. I compiled a "both sides don't" list here for Evan McMullin in 2017 and it still holds up.

Especially pertinent? Both sides don't try to STOP BLACK PEOPLE FROM VOTING, ERIC.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team