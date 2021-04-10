Fox Doing Its Best To Keep White Supremacy In Public Education

Fox host Pete Hegseth is hoping that a PAC inspired by Donald Trump’s racist 1776 commission will be “the cavalry” to rescue us from diversity trainings and curricula.

The 1776 Action PAC, with Fox’s endorsement, wants Americans to block or oust anyone or anything involved in the education system from supporting diversity or, especially, critical race theory. And to make sure that conservative, white values and rights are unchallenged, if not supreme. They whitewash it all with a claim to care about equality:

FoxNews.com disingenuously states that the group “asks citizens to commit to ‘replace elected officials, school board members, education commissioners, principals, deans, and university presidents who promote a false, divisive, and radical view of America and our fellow citizens with new leaders who respect our history, our values, our rights, and the God-given dignity of every person.’"

What’s particularly disgusting is how Hegseth and PAC president Adam Waldeck wrapped themselves in the mantle of civil rights and Martin Luther King – in order to demonize and disempower Black voices.

WALDECK: The fact is that that the overarching value of 1776 is that we are all created equal. We are all individuals made in the image of God with certain inalienable rights. And every time that we've been - our heroes as a country, our founders, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King - what they did was fought for that value, the one to make sure that that value was being realized. And the left, the radical left in schools right now, they are rejecting that. They are teaching kids that, basically, America is just systemically bad, full of bad people, and bad history, and they are sending kids home thinking that their skin color and their gender is really all that matters and that's what defines them and so our goal is really to just drive home the fact that 1776, the values are revolutionary. They've made the world a better place, and we need to, we want to be an ally of parents that are working to stop that type of brainwashing happening all over the country and it's everywhere.

Opposing diversity and inclusion in the name of MLK and Lincoln is bad enough, but Waldeck’s group is all about hating and inciting more hate for a pro-Black America – and Hegseth loves it. He played an ad from the group promoting a New Hampshire bill that would ban teaching of critical race theory. It began, “Last year, radicals destroyed statues and burned cities. Now, and in many New Hampshire schools, they are brainwashing our children to hate America and each other, attacking our history and heroes, dividing students by race and gender.“

“This is a stand up moment, isn't it, Adam. You have to go in there and fight fire with fire,” Hegseth enthused.

It’s hard to beat Fox News for promoting a false, divisive and radical view of America and our fellow citizens, and nobody should let them get away with pretending otherwise.