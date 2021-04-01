Fox And Friends Humiliate Themselves Defending Georgia

The stupid, it hurts so much.

I've been doing this for 17 years and listening to these right-wing baboons on a daily basis, it still surprises me how low class, uncaring, unserious, psychopathic and despicable they are all in an effort to support anti-American, pro-fascist politicians and their draconian legislation.

The three-headed TraitorTrump lackey's support of stringent and anti-democratic legislation passed by Georgia is unconscionable.

This morning, co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "The water argument is what cracks me up because what line have you ever stood in - if you go to Yankee Stadium and you stand in line to get a ticket, do they serve you water? Do you care?"

People buy tickets online mostly these days, it's not 1983. But to use her baseball analogy, there are hot and cold food and refreshments, including bottles of water served everywhere, inside and outside of any baseball stadium. And paying for a sporting event has nothing to do with the freedom and right to vote in America.

Kilmeade replied, "Just hot towels."

Is Kilmeade equating voting to going to a Benihana restaurant?

Doocy incredulously replied, "I have been voting for over 40 years and I have never thought to myself okay I'm gonna vote today, will they have snacks?"

I mean WTF.

Not one of these Fox and Friends hosts have ever been forced to wait in an eight-hour line, in the searing southern heat, waiting to vote because Republican politicians closed down most polling places in minority districts based on racial bias.

Being able to hydrate is essential to your health and well-being, especially for the elderly.

Lines are longer for BLACK PEOPLE in Georgia. For voting. That is the problem, and the "no drinks" aspect of Georgia's voter restrictions is designed very specifically to make it harder for people to organize black voters.

It's racist, and so are you, Fox and Friends.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.