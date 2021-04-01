Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox And Friends Humiliate Themselves Defending Georgia

You'd need water if there were barely any polling places and you're stuck waiting for hours on line in the Georgia heat.
By John Amato
57 min ago by John Amato
Views:

The stupid, it hurts so much.

I've been doing this for 17 years and listening to these right-wing baboons on a daily basis, it still surprises me how low class, uncaring, unserious, psychopathic and despicable they are all in an effort to support anti-American, pro-fascist politicians and their draconian legislation.

The three-headed TraitorTrump lackey's support of stringent and anti-democratic legislation passed by Georgia is unconscionable.

This morning, co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "The water argument is what cracks me up because what line have you ever stood in - if you go to Yankee Stadium and you stand in line to get a ticket, do they serve you water? Do you care?"

People buy tickets online mostly these days, it's not 1983. But to use her baseball analogy, there are hot and cold food and refreshments, including bottles of water served everywhere, inside and outside of any baseball stadium. And paying for a sporting event has nothing to do with the freedom and right to vote in America.

Kilmeade replied, "Just hot towels."

Is Kilmeade equating voting to going to a Benihana restaurant?

Doocy incredulously replied, "I have been voting for over 40 years and I have never thought to myself okay I'm gonna vote today, will they have snacks?"

I mean WTF.

Not one of these Fox and Friends hosts have ever been forced to wait in an eight-hour line, in the searing southern heat, waiting to vote because Republican politicians closed down most polling places in minority districts based on racial bias.

Being able to hydrate is essential to your health and well-being, especially for the elderly.

Lines are longer for BLACK PEOPLE in Georgia. For voting. That is the problem, and the "no drinks" aspect of Georgia's voter restrictions is designed very specifically to make it harder for people to organize black voters.

It's racist, and so are you, Fox and Friends.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team