Well, I must say for a girl who's team was given literally ZERO chance to make the playoffs this year, *I* had a damn good weekend.

THE

BIRDS

ARE

THE BIRDS ARE BUZZING‼️

I know, I know, it's early, and the Os are experts at imploding. But I'm gonna just enjoy it while it lasts.

How about the rest of you?

Open Thread below.