Hogan Gidley: Trump Is Being 'Very Nice' By Wishing 'Happy Easter' To 'Radical Left Crazies'

Hogan Gidley, an adviser to Donald Trump, on Sunday insisted that the former president was being "very nice" by issuing an Easter proclamation that attacks "Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election."
Early on Easter Sunday, Trump raged in a statement released to the press.

"Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!" the hand-written statement said.

Gidley was asked about the message during an appearance on Fox News with host Howard Kurtz.

"A lot of criticism there of the tone that he almost sounds a bit angry about what happened," Kurtz remarked.

"What are you talking about?" Gidley shot back. "He's wishing happy Easter to everybody, even the ones who attacked him and don't like him and don't want him to be in office."

Kurtz pushed back by quoting the former president's words.

"The president was very clear," Gidley insisted. "Happy Easter to you all too. We know you don't like America, we know you think this country is the cause of the world's problems and we're racists and we're sexists and we're bigoted and we're homophobic as a nation even though millions of people want to come here and they're literally dying to do that -- we understand!"

"But the president is being very nice!" he continued. "Happy Easter to you too."

"Hogan, happy Easter to you as well," Kurtz concluded.

