At Indianapolis FedEx Facility, Another Mass Shooting In America

What difference do the details make? Almost always, these shootings boil down to the same thing: A man, usually white, with a sense of grievance real or imaginary, had access to these efficient killing machines. And Republican politicians will never, ever do anything to stop that, because FREEDUMB. Via CNN:

(CNN) Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said.

Authorities were aware of multiple other injured victims in hospitals, one of whom was in critical condition, she said during a media briefing early Friday.

Police believe the shooter took his own life and there is "no active threat to the community at this time," Cook said.

[...] At least four people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Cook. At least three others were transported with various injuries and two people were treated by medical personnel and released at the scene, she said. Others have been self-transporting to nearby hospitals.