Another Bomb Explodes Overnight At FedEx Facility Near Austin

Law enforcement officials believe a package that exploded shortly after midnight at a Schertz, Texas FedEx facility today was bound for Austin. One person was treated for injuries at the scene.

Authorities say the package was filled with metal shrapnel and nails.

At this time, they do not know exactly where the package entered the FedEx system, the address where it was to be delivered, and how the bomb was made.

"We can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sortation facility early this morning," FedEx said in a statement. "One team member is being treated for minor injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time."

Federal agents say the package may be related to the Austin serial bomber.